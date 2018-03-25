Following the success of the Philip Reynolds owned Presenting Percy in last Wednesday's RSA Insurance Novices Chase (Grade 1) at the Cheltenham Festival, local punters are already looking forward to the 16th Longford GAA Race Day, which takes place on Wednesday, April 25 at Punchestown.

For the second consecutive year, Nally Bros Hyundai in Ballymahon, will sponsor the race day.

Martin Nally said they were delighted to be associated with the event, which takes place on Wednesday, April 25 - the day of the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup.

Longford GAA PRO Tommy McLoughlin was MC for the launch and Co Board Chairperson Eamon Reilly thanked Nally Bros for their support and he paid tribute to the organising committee of the race day.

Chairperson of the Race Day organising committee, Martin Skelly pointed out that one of the most enjoyable features of race day is the fact that so many Longfordians who may be living elsewhere are provided with the opportunity to meet up with each other and catch up.

He added, “Up to 1,000 supporters gather in the tent in Punchestown each year to support the county and that is really great to see.”

Tickets for this year's event are priced at €135 per person or table of ten €1,350. Contact Martin Skelly (086) 8040296, Albert Cooney (086) 8118580, Dublin Administrator Gerry Farrell 086 8309124 or any member of the Longford County Board Management Committee for tickets. Clubs also have tickets.