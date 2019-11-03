Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards: Time running out to nominate your 2019 sports stars

The 2019 Longford Sports Star Awards, sponsored by Ganly’s, Longford, will be presented at a gala function in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, November 29.



This week, we are continuing to invite members of the public to nominate their choices for the 2019 Longford Sports Star Awards, sponsored by Ganly’s, Longford.



It is Ganly’s third consecutive year to sponsor the prestigious awards which are organised in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.



You can submit your nominations for the 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards via the accompanying coupon and these coupons will also be available online at www.longfordleader.ie





You can also email your nominations to longfordsportsawards2019 @gmail.com and you can also attach additional information on your nominee on a separate sheet.



Ten award recipients will be selected from the nominees submitted by the public and we are also seeking nominations for the following awards;

* Hall of Fame winner

* Club Volunteer of the Year Award

* Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award

* Sports Ability Award

* Team of the Year Award.

A selection committee will adjudicate on the nominations.

Each of the winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and they will also be in the running for the coveted title of Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.



Please remember that the closing date for the receipt of nominations is Thursday, November 7 at 5pm

