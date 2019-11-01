Ganly's Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: 18,837 people have benefited from Longford Sports Partnership initiatives

Longford Sports Partnership are pleased to be involved in this year’s Sports Awards. 2019 has been a great year for sport in Longford, with huge achievements from many athletes and sporting organisations.

The Longford Sports Partnership is part of a nationwide network of Local Sports Partnerships funded by Sport Ireland, whose objective is to coordinate and promote the development of sport and recreation at local level.



The Longford Sports Partnership acknowledges the wonderful achievements of our talented athletes in County Longford.



We would also like to acknowledge the many individuals and groups that support these talented athletes and help us, the Longford Sports Partnership, to achieve our outcomes, which benefit all in our community.



For this reason, the Longford Sports Partnership sees the importance of recognising athletes, the work of volunteers and those working at grassroots level.



Longford Sports Partnership adopts the dual approach of ‘Participant & Partnership’ which ensures collaborative relationships with all stakeholders ensuring quality, sustainable and effective approaches are used so all people can be more active regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity or ability.



The Longford Sports Partnership works closely with schools, clubs and local agencies to develop participation opportunities for all, with a specific focus on target groups. We work to create opportunities; strengthen resources, increase participation and improve structures of sport.



This year has seen some exciting developments for Longford Sports Partnership; with a new website www.longfordsports.ie; we are also on Instagram and Youtube; we now have a full time Community Sports Development Officer and a full time Sports Inclusion Disability Officer; the Sports Hub in Edgeworthstown is in its second year, Longford has 3 NGB Development Officers from FAI, GAA and IRFU and much much more.



This has allowed us to increase our capacity as a Sports Partnership and from January to September 2019, we have ran 373 initiatives and 18,837 people have benefited from those initiatives.



In the majority of these initiatives, we are working together with our sporting, community and statutory sectors in County Longford.



This shared commitment and investment of resources is vital towards achieving the goal of increased participation in sport and physical activity and we look forward to realising our outcome of “You taking part, more opportunities, engagement and awareness”.



Some of our new programmes in 2019 include Balancability, Women on Wheels, Summer Walking Serves, Parkour and much more, keep an eye on our social media for updates and opportunities to suit you. At the moment, we have our Club Development and Participation Grant for clubs or organisations which is open to applications and in collaboration with Longford County Council, we are very happy to assist in the new Sports Bursary for athlete which is also now open for application.

If you require any further information about Longford Sports Partnership, please visit our Website www.longfordsports.ie , our social media platforms, email sports@longfordcoco.ie or phone 043 33 43493.