Longford’s Adrianna Mulligan wins Lough Sheelin 16 Mile Challenge in record time

Longford athlete Adrianna Mulligan produced a fabulous performance as she set a ladies course record of 01:45:18 en-route to winning the Lough Sheelin 16 Mile Challenge on Sunday.



Adrianna recently became the first Longford lady to win the Longford Marathon and she carried that superb form into the annual Lough Sheelin Challenge 16 mile and 10k event.

On a lovely day for racing over 200 runners and walkers assembled at Crover House for the Challenge.



John Whelan from Shercock AC became the fifth winner of the 16 mile challenge coming home in a time of 01:32:15 with Ronan Dunphy TT racers second and Niall Smith third.

Adrianna Mulligan won the ladies 16 mile in a ladies course record of 01:45:18. Tara Malone was second and former winner Edel Gaffney third.



Nollaig McEntegart (Mullingar Harriers) defied his age running 01:53:43 to take the men’s over 60 title.



Paul Magee, also from Shercock, won the mens 10k from St Brigids AC runner Ross Reilly with Anthony Corrigan Bohermeen third. Eimear McGovern from the host St Brigids club won the ladies 10k from Patricia Gallagher Walsh Island and Maureen Getty St Brigids AC third.

Results 16 mile

Senior Men

1. John Whelan Shercock AC 01:32:15

2. Ronan Dunphy TT Racers 01:38:13

3. Niall Smith Shercock AC 01:39:05

Over 40

1. Raymond Smith Carrick AC 01:40:10

2. Kevin Ward Longford AC 01:43:50

3. Quinton Burke Trim AC 01:44:59

Over 50

1. Pat Payne Na Fianna 01:56:51

Over 60

Nollaig McEntegert Mullingar 01:53:43

Senior Ladies

1. Adrianna Mulligan Longford AC 01:45:18

2. Tara Malone Unattached 01:53:52

3. Edel Gaffney Virginia Tri club 02:02:30

Over 40

1. Bridget Daly Bohermeen 02:03:37

2. Helen Hartnett Trim AC 02:06:24

3. Deirdre Fitzsimons Unattached 02:09:40

Over 50

1. Louise Kearns Unattached 02:02:43

2. Sandra Wilson Enniskillen 02:16:45

Results 10K

Senior Men

1. Paul Magee Shercock AC 36:16

2. Ross Reilly St Brigids AC 40:01

3. Anthony Corrigan Bohermeen 40:16

Over 40

1. Keith Wickham Dunshaughlin 40:54

2. Tom Donnelly Killygarry 43:54

3. Albert Little Enniskillen 48:35

Over 50

1. Ciaran Tobin Trim 46:29

2. Ray Farrelly St Brigids 53:18

Over 60

1. Gerry Phipps St Brigids 56:53

Under 20

1. Barry Stratford St Brigids 46:36

Senior Ladies

1. Eimear McGovern St Brigids 43:23

2. Patricia Gallagher Walsh Island 49:45

3. Maureen Getty St Brigids 49:53

Over 40

1. Yvonne Stratford St Brigids 51:09

2. Lorraine Cronin Unattached 56:35

3. Charlotte Kearney 60:22

Over 50

1. Ann Tobin Trim 50:43

2. Marie Smith Innyvale 53:05

Under 20

1. Ciara O’Dowd St Brigids 60:12