Longford SFC: Clonguish beat Dromard at the second attempt to earn another crack at Mullinalaghta

Clonguish came from four points down in the early stages of the second half to eventually beat Dromard in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final replay at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Clonguish . . . 2-9 Dromard . . . 1-7

When Jamsie Martin converted a free with four minutes gone on the changeover it was Dromard who were looking good to lead by 1-5 to 1-1 but the game gradually swung in favour of Clonguish who scored 1-6 without reply.

Conor Shields set up fellow defender Darragh McLoughlin for the crucial goal in the 42nd minute to put Clonguish ahead (2-3 to 1-5) and they pushed on with the advantage of the wind to emerge victorious by the fairly comfortable margin of five points in the finish.

Their reward is another crack at the title holders Mullinalaghta in the eagerly awaited semi-final on Saturday evening next with St Columba’s coming out on top at the penultimate stage last year after a replay.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Stephen McLoughlin, Darren Quinn (0-1), Darragh McLoughlin (1-0); Conor Shields (0-1), Ronan Sweeney, Chris Gordon; Peter Hanley (0-1), Stephen Watters; Francie Molloy, David Barden (1-0), Packie Molloy; Joe O' Brien (0-5, four frees), Shane O'Brien (0-1), Kevin Burke.

Subs:- Paul Barden for P Molloy (half-time); Ian McCormack for S O'Brien (four minutes into stoppage time).

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Pauric Martin, Dylan McCormack; Peter Reynolds, Diarmuid Masterson, Peter Masterson; John Sheridan, Niall Vance; Joe Hagan (0-3), Bernard Sheridan, Ronan McEntire; Jamsie Martin (0-1, free), Francis McGee (0-3, all frees), Cian Mimnagh (1-0).

Subs:- Kevin Kane for D McCormack (40 mins); Ross McNerney for N Vance (injured, 50 mins); James Mimnagh for P Masterson (black card, 52 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).