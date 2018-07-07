Cabra Hurricane storms to glory in €10,000 Longford Greyhound Stadium Derby

Cabra Hurricane (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) stormed to success in the €10,000 Howard Wallace / Francis Murray Longford Derby on Friday night.

The final was dominated by the Cabra kennel companions, with Cabra Hurricane, in 29.88 over the 550 yards, narrowly seeing off the challenge of Cabra Twister, providing an impressive double for trainer Pat Guilfoyle and owner Paul Scally.

Cabra Twister led to the bend but Cabra Hurricane shot past her on the second bend and opened a three length lead down the far side.



Hurricane appeared to be home and hosed but Twister and Jaytee Charlie chased the leader hard up the straight and it was only by three parts of a length and the same that Cabra Hurricane held on.

