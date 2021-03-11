Longford's Chad Reilly ready for biggest fight of his MMA career

Longford’s Chad Reilly will be bidding to win the Clan Wars 39 MMA Welterweight title belt on Saturday, March 20 when he enters the octagon against Josh Greene in one of the biggest fights of his MMA career to-date.



Twenty-two years old Chad, who fights out of the Lakeland Jiu Jitsu club in Mullingar, is quickly establishing a big reputation for himself in MMA.

On December 12 last in Belfast, he fought John Brady on Clan Wars 38, winning the contest by securing a knockout inside 40 seconds. His ruthless display also saw him win ‘knockout of the night’.



With an undefeated MMA record, Chad’s training regime is intensive, usually taking in twelve sessions per week - three strength and conditioning sessions, along with nine MMA sessions, involving boxing, kickboxing, wrestling and Jiu Jitsu.



Chad says he is fortunate to be ‘learning and training alongside the best in Ireland and in the world’, including UFC’s #9 Will Fleury, Tyrone Quinn, Aaron Quinn, Kieran Davern, Johnny Walker and Charlie Ward.



The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted on Chad’s training. “The restrictions and guidelines around training are very strict and have affected myself and other fighters in the MMA industry.”

Proud of his undefeated MMA record, Chad said he previously competed for an ISKA (International Sport Karate Association) world kickboxing title. “I’ve had many big fights, beating two former Irish champions in K1 but don’t mistake me as a striker as I am a well rounded MMA fighter with experience on my feet and in grappling.”



Clan Wars (clanwarsmma.com) is one of the biggest MMA organisations in Europe, televising to over a 100 million homes across the globe on pay per view on Extreme Sports, The Active Channel, Premier Sports and Setanta. It features elite amateurs and professionals from around the world.



On March 20, Chad and Josh Greene (Straight Blast Gym, Dublin 24) will battle it out for the Clan Wars 39 Welterweight Championship belt.

Announcing details of the Reilly v Green bout, Clan Wars declared, “We thought we would start off the Clan Wars 39 card with an absolute blazer of a Welterweight title fight between two of the top standouts from Clan Wars 38. Both these guys were up for knockout of the night awards and it was razor close but both fighters impressed greatly and are ready for the biggest fights of their careers so far.”



You can watch Chad’s title fight on pay per view, the PPV link is available on Chad’s Facebook page ‘Chad Reilly’ or via his Instagram @chad_reilly01. You can also check out Clan Wars on Facebook or their website www.clanwarsmma.com



Chad has enjoyed great support locally and he’d like to thank his sponsors, including Hanlon’s Gala Service Station, Longford; Nurture by Nature CBD, Mullingar; Snipz Barbers, Mullingar and Aaron Quinn, Strength & Conditioning coach.

If you’d like to sponsor Chad, you can contact Legacy Fight Management 083 0755 960.