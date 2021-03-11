REVEALED: Longford electoral area has highest rate of Covid-19 infection in country
Longford, Ballymahon and Granard electoral areas feature among top 25
REVEALED: Longford electoral area has highest rate of Covid-19 infection in country. Image by Dr StClaire from Pixabay
Longford electoral area has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the entire country.
That's according to the latest breakdown of local electoral area figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub.
Indeed, the county's three electoral areas - Longford, Ballymahon and Granard - are among the 25 areas nationwide with the highest incidence rates.
Also read: Gardaí discover shebeen at property in Loch Gowna
During the 14 days covered by the data, from February 23 to March 8, the incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Longford electoral area was 567.1 - the national average for the same period was 161.3 per 100,000 population.
The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the Ballymahon and Granard electoral areas stands at 381.5 and 271.7, respectively.
In terms of the 25 areas with the highest incidence rates, Longford, Ballymahon and Granard are ranked 1st, 8th and 25th.
Also read: Over 300 attend Traveller funeral as mourners break through Garda checkpoint
The number of positive Covid-19 cases (Feb 23 - March 8) in Longford was 174.
The breakdown of by electoral area is;
Longford municipal district 91
Ballymahon municipal district 54
Granard municipal district Less than 29
According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,677 (as at March 9).
Also read: Covid-19 latest: Situation in Longford worsening
----- LOCAL AREAS -----— IllustrateThis (@illustratethis) March 11, 2021
➡️Rates in 184 of the 246 areas have fallen.
➡️The highest rate is currently in Longford. pic.twitter.com/cFOyW9AIV2
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on