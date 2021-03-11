Covid-19 latest: Situation in Longford worsening

The Covid-19 situation in Longford, unfortunately, seems to be worsening.

There have been TWENTY-ONE new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on Wednesday, March 10, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening. The previous evening 14 new cases were reported.

Longford's incidence rate is also the highest in the country for the SEVENTH consecutive day.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 440.4, up significantly from 396.3 the previous day.

Longford's incidence rate is now steadily moving towards becoming THREE TIMES the national average which currently is 162.1.

NPHET says there have been 180 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 25 to March 10.

The county's five day moving average of cases which was 8 yesterday, has increased back up to 11.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,677 (as at March 9).

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, eight occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 0 - 84 years.

There has been a total of 4,509 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET also reported that as of midnight, Wednesday 10th March, the HPSC has been notified of 592 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 225,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

299 are men / 288 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

NPHET highlighted 253 in Dublin, 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

The seven-day incidence is now 74.6 per 100 k while the 5-day moving average 499 new cases a day.

As of 8am today, 359 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 32 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

On the vaccination front NPHET said that as of March 8th, 536,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

382,528 people have received their first dose

154,089 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.