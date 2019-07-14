WATCH | Maura and Curtis get close and personal during Love Island Snog, Marry, Pie challenge

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, the Islanders take part in a challenge called Snog, Marry, Pie, where each Islander takes it in turns to decide whether to snog, marry or pie an Islander of the opposite sex.



When Francesca is choosing, she kisses Curtis, telling him: “I’m not sure you’re marriage material yet.”

While Maura uses the game as an opportunity to snog the face off of Curtis.



Curtis kisses Francesca and proposes marriage to Maura – could his feelings for the girls be becoming clearer?

FIRST LOOK



It all kicks off between Anton and Belle over a game of Snog, Marry and Pie. Joanna questions Michael’s loyalty as Amber lays her cards on the table, and Caroline gatecrashes a night at the Island Club #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BKuuwwDzEK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 14, 2019

How's Maura? Oh she's coping extremely well with the Francesca/Curtis situation. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OyOQswQ4pM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 12, 2019

CURTIS NEEDS TO MAKE HIS MIND UP BETWEEN MAURA AND FRANCESCA

After massaging Maura and then sharing dinner with Francesca, Curtis has decided he should sleep on the day beds to avoid rubbing anything in anyone’s face.



Maura goes to see him first thing in the morning and tells him she appreciates him not sharing a bed with Francesca the previous night.

In the kitchen, Curtis seems confused as to what the right next step is as he is still ‘getting to know’ both Maura and Francesca.



Curtis says to Ovie and Belle: “I’m trying to please everybody and you can’t do that because it’ll hurt one person.”

Ovie has some profound wisdom to share with Curtis: “You’re trying to juggle two eggs. If you drop both of them, you are going to splatter them rather than just putting one down. You can put one down and both eggs will be fine… If you drop both of them, now you’ve got scrambled egg. You don’t want scrambled egg! You want to handle the situation because you don’t want that egg to harden up towards you and turn into a hard boiled.”



Belle tells him: “One of the eggs might go off soon.”



But will Curtis make an egg-cellent decision, or will he end up with egg on his face?

