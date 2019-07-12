SPONSORED BY WARD'S PHARMACY & WARD'S URBAN DAY SPA
Maura 33/1 to don the blue and gold of Longford on Love Island
Maura Higgins
Ballymahon babe, Maura Higgins, has well and truly won over viewers of Love Island and the hearts of the nation.
Such is her popularity, that there has been a recent surge of bets placed on Maura's next move, following her stint on the infamous island.
Currently, Maura and her beloved Curtis are 9/1 to become the winning couple of the show, up from 66/1 just a matter of days ago. Interestingly, the latest odds from Boyle Sports have Maura at just 33/1 to don the famous blue and gold of Longford in the Love Island villa.
She is also listed at 33/1 with BoyleSports to become one of the 2019 contestants for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and 12/1 to become a Penney's ambassador.
Maura Higgins betting Specials -
25/1 - To launch her own tanning product
12/1 - To become a Pennys Ambassador
33/1 - To wear a Longford jersey on Love Island
100/1 - To have a statue made of her in Longford Town
500/1 - To Hook up with Niall Horan
16/1 - To pick the best dressed lady at any racing event this year
28/1 - Have her own dating show before end of year
9/2 - Become a contestant on Irish Dancing with the Stars
33/1 - Be in the next I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
16/1 - Write her own book before end of 2020
100/1 - Become the mayor of Longford
