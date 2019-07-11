Gallery | Love Island fans purring as Longford firecracker Maura Higgins woos Curtis in hot cat suit

Social media platforms went into overdrive last night as Longford firecracker Maura Higgins cranked up the heat in the Love Island villa and got Curtis's heart racing during the Dirty Dancing Challenge.

In her hot cat suit, Maura put all her cards on the table as she tried to impress Curtis and she went all in with her performance of a lifetime.

Bewildered from the whole experience, Curtis told viewers from the Beach Hut that Maura left him "Speechless. Very speechless."



Love Island viewers and fans hailed Maura as 'pure gold' and that she was 'carrying the series' and should be given a show of her own!

Were sorry, we’ve reported incorrectly. Maura Higgins is actually the islander that’s been hospitalised due to severe back pains brought on by not only carrying the series but also being it’s only source of actual entertainment. https://t.co/GnsgddJrn7 — Lew Dowd. (@LewDowd) July 10, 2019

@maurahiggins as if i couldn’t be proud enough already, maura makes me so extra proud to be irish !!♡ love youuuu #loveisland #maurahiggins pic.twitter.com/dRJ2CArgJ3 — aimee ♡ SCREAM resurrection (@ohmgeller) July 10, 2019

@LoveIsland Favourite boy- Ovie. Favourite girl - @MauraHiggins. They are hilarious Can we have singles win this year???? — Rachael Burns (@Rachael260889) July 10, 2019

Everybody needs a @MauraHiggins in their life i reckon..... she's pure gold! — Ell (@ItsJustEllieOk) July 11, 2019

Give her any show i really don’t care aslong as she gets her on show and she deserves it she’s absoloutley comedy gold love her @MauraHiggins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/IVZAClnqR8 — Ryan Ruckledge (@ryruckledge) July 10, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Maura Higgins and Ovie have left the villa and they have been rushed to the hospital due to severe back pain from carrying this whole season of Love Island #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TfwmwHUMfu — - (@offwhitebutera) July 10, 2019

