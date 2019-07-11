SPONSORED BY WARD'S PHARMACY & WARD'S URBAN DAY SPA

Gallery | Love Island fans purring as Longford firecracker Maura Higgins woos Curtis in hot cat suit

Social media platforms went into overdrive last night as Longford firecracker Maura Higgins cranked up the heat in the Love Island villa and got Curtis's heart racing during the Dirty Dancing Challenge. 

In her hot cat suit, Maura put all her cards on the table as she tried to impress Curtis and she went all in with her performance of a lifetime. 

Bewildered from the whole experience, Curtis told viewers from the Beach Hut that Maura left him "Speechless. Very speechless."

Love Island viewers and fans hailed Maura as 'pure gold' and that she was 'carrying the series' and should be given a show of her own!

