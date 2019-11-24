Sports Partnership hail 2019 as an unbelievable year for sport in Longford

Longford Sports Partnership are proud to be involved in this year’s Sports Awards. The Longford Sports Partnership’s role is to coordinate and promote the development of sport and physical activity at a local level.

The Sports Awards allows us to achieve one of our objectives which is “to encourage the champions”, under our Sports Strategy for 2018 – 2022.



2019 has been an unbelievable year for sport in Longford, with huge achievements from athletes and sporting organisations. Our athletes represent themselves, their families, their sports, our county and sometimes even our country.



This representation means increased visibility of sport and indeed Longford. It is similar to the 20X20 campaign, “If she cannot see it, she cannot be it”, that goes for all sport and participation.



The sporting achievements are inspiring others and the next generation to get involved in sport and physical activity. This participation has such a positive effect on the person and our communities, these athletes are real role models.



These athletes dedicate their lives in the pursuit of high achievement in their chosen sport and give up so much in this pursuit. Their families always make huge commitment and sacrifices. But we must not forget our volunteers.



Our volunteers play a massive role in providing opportunities for our athletes to get involved. It is this positive introduction to sport and physical activity, which ensures that people will remain involved and go on to participate to their highest level. Without our volunteers these opportunities simply would not exist. Similarly, our volunteers are hugely committed to the development of their sport and they too give up so much to do this.



We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who will be receive an award.



We would also like to acknowledge everyone who is involved in sport and the organisation of sport, no matter what the level, your commitment has such a positive impact on our communities and this does not go unnoticed. We would like to thank Ganly’s the main sponsor of this event and all the other sponsors, as well as the Longford Leader for their work.



Longford Sports Partnership work to create opportunities; strengthen resources, increase participation and improve structures of sport. We work with our partners to ensure collaborative relationships with all stakeholders ensuring quality, sustainable and effective approaches are used so all people can be more active regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity or ability.



If you require any further information about Longford Sports Partnership, please visit our Website www.longfordsports.ie, our social medias (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube) or contact us on sports@longfordcoco.ie or phone 043 33 43493.

