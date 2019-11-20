Identity of 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Award winners revealed

The 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29, in The Longford Arms Hotel.



This is Ganly’s third consecutive year to sponsor the awards which are organised in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.



Last week it was revealed that Patsy Kenny will be the Hall of Fame award recipient for her dedicated service to Longford Community Games over a number of decades.



One of the driving forces behind Mosstown Riding Club, Ann Bloomer, has been chosen as the Club Volunteer of the Year.



The Sports Ability Award goes to swimmer and parkrun participant Stephen McCormack of the Longford Special Olympics Team and the Junior Sportsperson of the Year is talented high jumper and athlete Nelvin Appiah.



Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, the first Longford club to ever win the Leinster senior club football crown, have been chosen as the Team of The Year.

There are also ten other award winners - (in alphabetical order) Ingus Dvinis, Darragh Greene, Niamh Kiernan, Riane McGrath, Cian McPhillips, Paddy Moran, Ellen Murphy, Joe O’Brien, Barry Sheil and Yemi Talabi.

Each of the winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and one of them will also be announced as the Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.

Just a reminder that the awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29 at 8pm in The Longford Arms Hotel.

Tickets for the Ganly’s Longford Sport Star Awards, costing €35, are on sale and they can be purchased at reception in the Longford Leader office, telephone 043 33 45241.





Hall of Fame

Patsy Kenny, Life President Longford Community Games

Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Nelvin Appiah, Athletics High Jump

Club Volunteer of the Year

Ann Bloomer, Mosstown Riding Club

Team of the Year

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, AIB Leinster Club Football Champions 2018/2019

Sports Ability Award

Stephen McCormack, Special Olympics & parkrun

Award Winners

(in alphabetical order)

Ingus Dvinis, Inline Roller Hockey

Darragh Greene, Swimming

Niamh Kiernan, Longford Athletic Club

Riane McGrath, Longford & Killoe Ladies Football

Cian McPhillips, Longford Athletic Club

Paddy Moran, Longford Kennedy Cup & Killoe Celtic soccer

Ellen Murphy, Rugby, Ireland Ladies International & Gloucester-Hartpury

Joe O’Brien, GAA Hurling

Barry Sheil, Longford Athletic Club

Yemi Talabi, Longford Athletic Club