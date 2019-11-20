Identity of 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Award winners revealed
Awards will be presented at gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29, in Longford Arms Hotel
The 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29, in The Longford Arms Hotel.
This is Ganly’s third consecutive year to sponsor the awards which are organised in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.
Last week it was revealed that Patsy Kenny will be the Hall of Fame award recipient for her dedicated service to Longford Community Games over a number of decades.
One of the driving forces behind Mosstown Riding Club, Ann Bloomer, has been chosen as the Club Volunteer of the Year.
The Sports Ability Award goes to swimmer and parkrun participant Stephen McCormack of the Longford Special Olympics Team and the Junior Sportsperson of the Year is talented high jumper and athlete Nelvin Appiah.
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, the first Longford club to ever win the Leinster senior club football crown, have been chosen as the Team of The Year.
There are also ten other award winners - (in alphabetical order) Ingus Dvinis, Darragh Greene, Niamh Kiernan, Riane McGrath, Cian McPhillips, Paddy Moran, Ellen Murphy, Joe O’Brien, Barry Sheil and Yemi Talabi.
Each of the winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and one of them will also be announced as the Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.
Just a reminder that the awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29 at 8pm in The Longford Arms Hotel.
Tickets for the Ganly’s Longford Sport Star Awards, costing €35, are on sale and they can be purchased at reception in the Longford Leader office, telephone 043 33 45241.
2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards
Hall of Fame
Patsy Kenny, Life President Longford Community Games
Junior Sportsperson of the Year
Nelvin Appiah, Athletics High Jump
Club Volunteer of the Year
Ann Bloomer, Mosstown Riding Club
Team of the Year
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, AIB Leinster Club Football Champions 2018/2019
Sports Ability Award
Stephen McCormack, Special Olympics & parkrun
Award Winners
(in alphabetical order)
Ingus Dvinis, Inline Roller Hockey
Darragh Greene, Swimming
Niamh Kiernan, Longford Athletic Club
Riane McGrath, Longford & Killoe Ladies Football
Cian McPhillips, Longford Athletic Club
Paddy Moran, Longford Kennedy Cup & Killoe Celtic soccer
Ellen Murphy, Rugby, Ireland Ladies International & Gloucester-Hartpury
Joe O’Brien, GAA Hurling
Barry Sheil, Longford Athletic Club
Yemi Talabi, Longford Athletic Club
