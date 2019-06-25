GALLERY| Longford Athletics club officially launch fundraiser drive

It is an exciting time to be a member of Longford Athletics Club as they have revealed ambitious plans to develop their own training facility.

The plans were revealed at the fundraiser launch which took place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Monday night last. Prizes as part of the fundraising initiative, which will see a mammoth raffle taking place in January 2020, include a top prize of €20,000, a family pass to Center Parcs and much more!

Tickets for the fundraiser officially went on sale at the launch and you can grab yours by contacting the Longford Athletics club via their Facebook page. The fundraiser was launched in a bid to help pay for the proposed development of a new facility for the athletics club. The initial plan is to develop an indoor area approximately 80 metres by 20 metres, where members can train and compete all year round.

Training equipment will also be purchased, which will help improve familiarity and technical athletic ability. At present, the club do not have their own facility and are unable to store and house the required athletic equipment. This, the club say, is impacting the club’s development and in particular some of the younger kids.

The club recently submitted an ‘Expression of interest’ for Leader Funding in February 2019 and were informed that their application for €200k would be looked upon favourably. The club must now locate a site, prepare a planning application and have circa €100k in the bank to deliver the project. This is why they have organised one of the largest raffles of its kind and they are now calling on the support of the Longford public to help them reach their ambitious targets.

Longford AC said of the proposed development, “This facility is for you, the people of Longford.

“We would really welcome your support on its delivery.”

Anyone with any queries in relation to the Athletics club or their new fundraising initiative, should contact the club on their Facebook page “Longford Athletics Centre”.

