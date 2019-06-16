Longford Gymnastics club eye major development plans

Longford Gymnastics Club have made an application to Longford County Council, on May 30, for permission to carry out works at their sports facility, Unit 2C, Mastertech Business Park, Farranyoogan, Longford.

They propose to change the use of the current GRD floor retail area to use as a sports facility.

As part of the proposal, the gymnastics club aim to make changes to existing floor layouts, to relevant elevations and access, signage.

The proposal also includes all other associated works.