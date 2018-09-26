Longford duo Enda Williams and Gerry Fox help Sligo to capture New York Intermediate Football Championship title

Former Longford and Clonguish star Enda Williams played a pivotal role in helping Sligo GAA NY to the New York Intermediate Football Championship title on Sunday last at Gaelic Park.



Enda lined out in defence as Sligo proved too strong for Westmeath GAA NY, triumphing by 2-11 to 1-8. It was a sweet win for Sligo as in 2017, Sligo GAA NY succumbed to Longford GAA NY in the New York Intermediate Football decider.



Enda, who captained Longford to Leinster minor glory in 2002, announced his retirement from inter-county football in November 2015, but earlier this Summer he lined out with New York against Leitrim in the Connacht Senior Football Championship.

That was the third different 'county' Enda lined out with in championship football as he previously played with Longford and Leitrim.

He tweeted following the victory over Westmeath - "Great day yesterday here in NYC winning a championship with Sligo GAA... The big man from Galway can play a bit with the big ball too!!!!!!"

Of course 'the big man from Galway' he was referring to is Jonathan Glynn, the towering Tribesman hurling forward, who lined out against Limerick in the All-Ireland Final and who also bagged a vital goal in Galway's Leinster Final replay victory over Kilkenny at Semple Stadium.

Enda said it was 'a wonderful and very humbling experience winning a championship with a great club in Sligo GAA New York'.

The Sligo side was managed by another Longford native Gerry Fox (Ballinalee) and Enda said he was delighted his great friend John Riordan had his grand kids in Gaelic Park for the final.



The victorious side also included Mark Breheny (Sligo) and it was Sligo's first championship success in NY in 12 years.

