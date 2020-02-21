3 Province cycle team present cheque to St Christopher's

Recently, the culmination of funds raised as part of the 3 Province Cycle were presented to benefactors St Christopher’s, Longford.

The 3 Province Cycle in aid of St Christopher’s took place on Sunday, May 26, with the event organised by the following committee members from the Drumlish area, Richard Pym, Philip Mullins, Paul Mc Cormack and Donal Madden.

The fundraiser has been running successfully for the last five years and a fantastic sum of €7,000 was raised through the cycle and music events that were held in the Drumlish area.

Also read: New autism unit to provide major boost for Longford's Templemichael College

The money raised was kindly donated to St Christopher’s School and St. Christopher’s Respite Services. The money has been used to purchase equipment for a snoezelen room, bicycles, adapted bicycles and scooters.

The management, staff, pupils and service users would like to sincerely thank the committee, the sponsors, volunteers and all who contributed to the success of the event.

Also read: Longford gymnastics club launches new classes

Pictured below l to r presenting the cheque to St Christopher's were: Paul Mc Cormack, Richard Pym, Joseph Maloney, Donal Madden, Francis Mc Loughlin, Adam Pym and Philip Mullins