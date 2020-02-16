GALLERY| Aon Mullingar half marathon officially launched

The Aon Mullingar Half Marathon was recently launched by Mullingar man and Leinster Rugby player Conor O’Brien, in the Mullingar Town Park. Conor was joined by his Dad, well known Offaly GAA star and Mullingar athlete, Garrett O’Brien.

The Mullingar Half Marathon, which is in its sixth year, takes place on St Patrick’s Day each year, starting on Pearse Street and finishing in the town park. With some 1,600 participants and 20 countries represented, this annual event is a must-run for athletes of all abilities.

The volunteer committee is ably assisted by T.E.A.M members, An Gardaí and is supported by Westmeath County Council.

Named as one of the 21 best road running races in Ireland in 2019 by Outsider Magazine, it is run on a flat course through Mullingar countryside and the Royal Canal Greenway; ideal to achieve a personal best.

Aon are title sponsors again this year and the organisers have thanked them for their continued support. All proceeds raised from the half marathon go to local charity, T.E.A.M., and this is the fourth year working with them.

The committee also wants to promote Mullingar as a destination for runners and families on St. Patrick’s Day. Mullingar offers something for everyone – from outdoor activities to great food, accommodation, music and entertainment. With the return of the Westmeath Bachelor Competition Mullingar is the place to be this St. Patrick's weekend.

Murty Hanly, Race Director, who has been involved on the organising committee for a number of years, said of the event: “Mullingar Half Marathon has it all, starting on Mullingar Town Centre onto county roads, along the Royal Canal Greenway and finishing in Mullingar Town Park. Race HQ, carparks, start & finish all within 200m of each other, This is a must for you race calendar.”

Proud Mullingar Man Conor O’Brien is use to being put through his paces on the training ground and had this advice for anyone registered for the half marathon.

He said: “Consistency and small steps in the right direction every day is key, success isn’t a straight line. You’ll have days where you don’t want to get up and train but it’s about mentally winning that battle and getting out and training and then when it comes down to it on the day you will have confidence that you’ve done the work, get in form on the day and get through it.”

Garret O’Brien having ran the Mullingar Half Marathon many times said for those thinking about registering its decision time. "If your starting off from zero, time is of the essence but if you have a bit of a base absolutely there is time. I think a fairly strict programme between now and the middle of March and ideally a bit of group training, if you can fall into a club like the harriers or others going on around the town or in your locality.

"There is definitely strength in numbers and it does certainly bring on your running. You’ll train harder in a group than you will on your own.”

Speaking about the event, Terry Toal from Aon said “Aon are pleased to reaffirm their sponsorship of the Aon Mullingar Half Marathon for the upcoming St. Patricks Day event and to renew our association with the excellent Half Marathon Committee led by Murty Hanly, Race Director.

"Aon see engagement in this National event as an ideal vehicle to convey our commitment to staff, customers and the community at large in a positive and healthy pursuit while supporting a worthy charity."

Registration is now. open, visit Mullingarhalfmarathon.com for more information.

