‘Men on the Move’ fitness initiative comes to Longford

Men on the Move (MOM) is a physical activity programme aimed at adult men who have been away from sport and physical activity for a prolonged period and want to get active again, have fun and improve their fitness levels.

The emphasis of the Men on the Move programme is to create an awareness and understanding of the importance of physical activity for your health and well being.

Over the 12 week programme you will increase your fitness levels and see real improvements in your overall health and well being. Take some time to take care of your own health. You will have lots of fun and exercise with information and support.

Men on the Move is a new programme to Longford, in association with Longford sports partnership - So, get active and fit in Kenagh.

MOM involves:

l Weekly physical activity sessions over 12 weeks that are led by a qualified instructor to meet your needs.

l Structured physical activity sessions so that you can find a level and pace that suits you.

l At the outset of each programme participants are measured for weight, height, BMI, waist circumference and also complete a one mile timed walk/run. These measurements are taken again 12 weeks later.

Participants will also receive health information from professionals and a copy of the Men on the Move health information booklet.

The maiden event took place in Kenagh at the community centre on Monday, February 10, and will run up until April 30.