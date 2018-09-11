Auction of 'magnificent' Ballymahon bungalow to be held later this month

DNG Frank Regan will hold an auction of a substantial bungalow residence in Ballymahon later this month.

The auction centres around ‘Ashville’, a magnificent residence at Lissanisky, Ballymahon and the auction will be held at DNG Head Office, 30 Leeson Park, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 at 11am on Thursday, September 27.

The property is a superior six bed detached dormer bungalow extending to an approximate floor area c.460sqm/4,950 sq. ft.

It is in an attractive rural much sought after location on the north-western outskirts of Ballymahon town (c.3km from the town centre) and is set on an elevated site of c.1.1 acres.

Also read: Center Parcs Longford Forest Subtropical Swimming Paradise takes shape as 53 metre long, 22 tonne beams arrive from Austria

The beautiful residence is within short commuting distance to the towns of Longford, Mullingar and Athlone and also boasts good orientation, offering light filled accommodation.

Center Parcs Holiday Village, Lough Ree, Royal Canal, Rivers Inny and Shannon are close by.

The property must be viewed to fully appreciate the quality and layout which offers a beautiful and inviting entrance hallway with a solid oak staircase, modern spacious kitchen with an island/breakfast counter and a touch of rustic style solid wood units, granite worktops and double sinks, large fully fitted utility with separate WC/WHB, three comfortable reception rooms - one with a large stone fireplace; three wonderful double bedrooms - one with a very generous walk-in wardrobe & en-suite – Jacuzzi and walk-in shower; hotpress with ample storage and family bathroom tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling.

Also read: Twelve Longford residential properties could be yours for €850,000 in next BidX1 online auction

Upstairs you will find a spacious landing/office area, another three double bedrooms - two with generous walk-in wardrobes and en-suites tiled floor to ceiling - and a laundry room.

The property is in very good condition overall but the grounds and driveway would benefit from some TLC. It is a wonderful family home boasting a high spec finish, stone cladding, extensive tiling throughout, excellent BER rating, a detached garage of c.57sqm/613 sq. ft. and a fuel shed to the rear.

Also read: Riverside Shopping Centre to host Longford Business Expo 2018

The property is services with mains water, septic tank and oil fired central heating. High speed broadband available in the area.

‘Ashville’ has been on the market for the past two weeks and Jacob Safiak, Office Manager of DNG Frank Regan confirms strong interest from local families in south Longford and Athlone areas.

The next open viewing is on Saturday, September 15 between 10.15am and 10.45am.

Also read: 'Fantastic' north Longford family home on the market