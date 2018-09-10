Center Parcs Longford Forest Subtropical Swimming Paradise takes shape as 53 metre long, 22 tonne beams arrive from Austria

These are the 53-metre long, 22-tonne that will form the structure of Center Parcs Longford Forest's Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

The vastly sized glulam beams arrived at the €233m leisure holiday village last week from after travelling over 2,000 kilometres from Altheim in Austria.

A jewel in the crown of the resort, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will be heated to a balmy 29.5C year-round and will be Ireland’s largest indoor water park.

Their arrival represents somewhat of a milestone for the multi million euro development as it prepares to open its doors to its first visitors in 12 months time.