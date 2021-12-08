Search

08 Dec 2021

Innovative scheme aims to bring music to every Longford home

Music Generation Longford partners with Longford Library Services for music instrument rental scheme

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An innovative instrument rental scheme, promoted by Music Generation Longford in partnership with Longford Library Services, will help bring music to every home in the county.

Instruments  are now  available to rent from Ballymahon  and Granard libraries at a low cost. 

Music Generation Longford is offering a wide range of instruments for people to take out on loan from the libraries, giving people across the county the opportunity to learn music from the comfort of their own home.  

Longford talent features at Winter Art Fair

TV date for Granard students in Junk Kouture Grand Final

The instrument rental scheme is an affordable way for everyone to avail of music education and practice.  

Music Development Officer of Music Generation Longford Mary-Jane Sweeney said, “the Library Rental Scheme  has been a massive goal of mine since Music Generation launched in Longford. Reaching this milestone is a great step forward for Music Generation as we continue to do what we can to bring music to every kitchen table, garage, music room and fireside in Longford.” 

Echoing Mary-Jane's sentiments,  Longford County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds  agreed saying “Longford libraries are delighted to be collaborating with Music Generation Longford on this very innovative music instrument lending scheme which will operate in  Ballymahon  and Granard branch libraries.”  

While lessons are not available online with the instrument rental, Music Generation do run low-cost music hubs in  Ballymahon,  Drumlish  and Longford Town. You do not have to be a student of Music Generation to  avail  of the rental scheme, it is open to everyone.  

Highlighting the success Music Generation Longford has had within the community, Director of Schools for Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board Brian Higgins added, “Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board has worked closely with Music Generation Longford over the past two years. This is an excellent example of the level of interaction and connection that Music Generation Longford is having with the communities within Longford.”

Mr Higgins added, “The collaboration between Music Generation and Longford Library services has ensured that this vision could be fulfilled. It is a very inclusive approach which has allowed numerous more young people to engage in the inspiring world of music. We in LWETB look forward to the continued success and development of Music Generation Longford."

To rent an instrument or find out more about the scheme, contact  Ballymahon  Library on 090 6432546, Granard  Library on (043) 668 6164. 

To find out more information about the lessons delivered in Music Generation’s hubs email  musicgenerationlongford@lwetb.ie   

Music Generation Longford is locally funded by LWETB, Longford County Council and Creative Ireland Longford.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media