06 Dec 2021

Longford talent features at Winter Art Fair

Jessica Thompson

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Luan Gallery is delighted to present its second Winter Art Fair which will feature two talented Longford artists, Frances Keller and Ciara Tuite.

This fair is a wonderful showcase of the Midlands diverse artistic talent and is a fantastic opportunity to buy a unique gift and support local artists this festive season.

From December 4 to January 31, Luan’s award-winning gallery space will be brimming with over 140 beautiful works to suit all tastes and budgets including painting, print, photography, encaustic, textile, mixed-media, ceramics and fine art jewellery.

Luan Gallery is privileged to support and showcase work from 82 talented Westmeath and Midlands practitioners in its second Winter Art Fair with the support of Creative Ireland and Westmeath County Council.

Budding collectors, treasure seekers and Christmas shoppers are invited to visit the gallery online and onsite, whilst adhering to Government health guidelines and explore a curated selection of emerging and established creative practitioners.

Visitors can express interest or reserve work online from 3rd December to 31st January via the Art Fair’s website: www.athloneartsandtourism.ie/artfair   

Luan Gallery is fully compliant with public health guidelines, with a one-way system and social distancing measures in place throughout the premises.

Visitors will be asked to provide contact details for contact tracing purposes to gain entry and are required to wear masks at all times in the gallery in the interest of health and safety.

The Fair is open from Saturday, December 4, 2021 to Sunday, January 31, 2022.

Luan Gallery is open to the public Tuesday to Saturday from 11am – 5pm and Sundays from 12 – 5pm.

Seasonal closures will apply from 23rd to 28th December inclusive and on 1st January. All are welcome virtually or onsite.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to view and buy local art!

For further information, contact Luan Gallery on Tel: 090 64 42154 or email: info@luangallery.ie.

