05 Dec 2021

Mullinalaghta pip Killoe to win the Longford Leader Cup Final

St Columba’s complete the grand slam of 2021 senior football titles

longford gaa

Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney (left) and Longford Leader Sports Editor Padraic O'Brien presenting the Leader Cup to Mullinalaghta captain Donal McElligott Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

A well-taken point from substitute Michael Cunningham in stoppage time clinched the Leader Cup title for Mullinalaghta who pipped Killoe in a hard fought senior league final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-10   Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-9

Despite having to play most of the second half with 14 players after Gary Rogers was sent-off after receiving black, yellow and red cards during the course of this entertaining encounter, St Columba’s showed a lot of character to complete the grand slam of the 2021 senior football titles.

A tremendous treble achievement, to say the least, with Mullinalaghta also winning the Championship and Division 1 league this season. 

It was a tough defeat to take for Killoe who were unable to capitalise on numerical advantage after Rogers was dismissed with five minutes gone on the changeover. 

Emmet Og also finished up with 14 players on the pitch after Ciaran Donohoe was sent-off in the 58th minute (black/yellow/red cards) with the sides all square.

Extra-time was looming before Cunningham cut in from the left to fire over the winning point, much to the sheer delight of the Mullinalaghta supporters.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Conan Brady; Donal McElligott (0-1), Shane Mulligan (0-1), Francis Mulligan; Aidan McElligott, John Keegan; Brendan Fox, James McGivney, Gary Rogers; Jayson Matthews (1-3, points from marks), David McGivney (0-3, two frees), Rian Brady (0-1).

Subs:- Cian Mackey for J McGivney (injured, 13 mins); Michael Cunningham (0-1) for F Mulligan (48 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; James Moran, Darren Moffatt, Evan Farrelly; Ryan Moffatt, Michael Quinn, Niall Farrelly; Ronan Keogh, Johnny Borland; Cian Farrelly, Daniel Mimnagh (0-2, ‘45’s), Ciaran Donohoe (0-2); Shane McManus, Larry Moran (1-1), Cian Dooner (0-4, two frees).

Subs:- Mark Hughes for J Borland (half-time); Eamon Keogh for S McManus (half-time); Ronan McGoldrick for C Farrelly (44 mins). 

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow). 

