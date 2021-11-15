Prestigious regional win for Longford in National Safety Awards

Longford County Council scooped the prestigious regional award at the 30th Annual All-Ireland Occupational Safety Awards and pictured is Acting Health & Safety Officer, Longford County Council Amanda Cullen with members of the Health and Safety Team, Grace Kelly, Regina Tully and Eleanor Farrell after receiving their awards from NISO President Harry Galvin Picture: Courtesy SafetyAwards.ie
Longford County Council scooped the prestigious regional award at the 30th Annual All-Ireland Occupational Safety Awards.
Longford County Council won the Regional (Midlands) Award and also took home a Continuous High Achiever Award at the annual ceremony which is run by the National Irish Safety Organisation in conjunction with Northern Ireland Safety Group.
Longford's homecare sector at 'breaking point'
Health Minister Simon Donnelly is coming under pressure to come to the aid of Longford's homecare industry which is at “breaking point”.
Newtowncashel garda joins twin brother in raising over €24,000 for charity #DoingitforGráinne
Twin brothers, Don and Gary Beattie, recently shaved their heads in aid of three charities and to-date, they’ve managed to raise €24,040.
Longford County Council is a consistent achiever in the NISO /NISG competition since first entering in 2014, securing a safety award each year.
The Regional Award was received by Amanda Cullen, Acting Health and Safety Officer on behalf of Longford County Council. Delighted with the win, Amanda said “This award highlights our commitment to continually improve our safety management system to the highest level.”
Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon expressed his appreciation to Longford County Council employees and their commitment to health and safety.
“The work that goes into creating a healthy and safe working environment for our employees and the wider community is acknowledged by this NISO award.”
Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Peggy Nolan agreed, saying, “These awards are a testament to the dedication of all of the local authority employees who consistently work so hard to comply with the high level of workplace health and safety standards required. It’s a great win for the whole organisation.”
The local authority recently successfully maintained its ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System Standard, following a two-day surveillance audit with the National Standards Authority of Ireland.
Previous Safety Awards for Longford County Council
Health bosses are facing calls to provide additional financial supports to Longford's ailing home care sector
Lanesboro Community College’s Orla Lyons who won first prize in her category with her project at last year’s virtual BTYSTE
A judge called into question a man's alleged 'poor English' following a public order incident at a car park in Longford town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.