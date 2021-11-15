Prestigious regional win for Longford in National Safety Awards

Longford County Council scooped the prestigious regional award at the 30th Annual All-Ireland Occupational Safety Awards.

Longford County Council won the Regional (Midlands) Award and also took home a Continuous High Achiever Award at the annual ceremony which is run by the National Irish Safety Organisation in conjunction with Northern Ireland Safety Group.

Longford's homecare sector at 'breaking point' Health Minister Simon Donnelly is coming under pressure to come to the aid of Longford's homecare industry which is at “breaking point”.

Newtowncashel garda joins twin brother in raising over €24,000 for charity #DoingitforGráinne Twin brothers, Don and Gary Beattie, recently shaved their heads in aid of three charities and to-date, they’ve managed to raise €24,040.

The results were announced at a special ceremony which took place on Thursday last in Killarney.Under normal circumstances the All Ireland Safety Awards Gala Dinner is a large event with over 600 people in attendance but this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a scaled-down ceremony in keeping with the regulations proceeded at 60% of the hotel capacity.The Annual Occupational Safety Awards running in conjunction with Northern Ireland Safety Group (NISG) recognises how organisations manage health and safety at work. The many organisations that participate, including a large number of repeat entrants is testament to the quality of the process, the high regard that the awards commands and the value it brings.

Longford County Council is a consistent achiever in the NISO /NISG competition since first entering in 2014, securing a safety award each year.



The Regional Award was received by Amanda Cullen, Acting Health and Safety Officer on behalf of Longford County Council. Delighted with the win, Amanda said “This award highlights our commitment to continually improve our safety management system to the highest level.”





Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon expressed his appreciation to Longford County Council employees and their commitment to health and safety.



“The work that goes into creating a healthy and safe working environment for our employees and the wider community is acknowledged by this NISO award.”



Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Peggy Nolan agreed, saying, “These awards are a testament to the dedication of all of the local authority employees who consistently work so hard to comply with the high level of workplace health and safety standards required. It’s a great win for the whole organisation.”



The local authority recently successfully maintained its ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System Standard, following a two-day surveillance audit with the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

Previous Safety Awards for Longford County Council