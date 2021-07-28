Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Ireland Four Rowing bronze medallist has Longford connection

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

The entire country rejoiced this morning as Ireland's Women's Four Rowing Team Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty crossed the finish line, securing the country's first Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020.

Longford has reason to be proud of the win with a strong connection to one of the four bronze medallists, Aifric Keogh, who is a niece of Clondra lady, Marie Milton.

The Longford connection to this significant win was pointed out by Cllr Gerry Hagan at today's meeting of Longford Municipal District - the first meeting in over a year to take place in person at the council chamber this afternoon.

"The Irish four rowing team - the women’s rowing team - in the small hours of today brought great success to Ireland in winning the bronze medal in their competition," Cllr Hagan told his council colleagues this afternoon.

"And there’s very much a great Longford connection with this Irish Four Rowing team. Aifric Keogh who hails from Furbo in County Galway - her aunt is Marie Milton from Clondra in County Longford, so Longford has a big connection with that bronze medal-winning team."

The connection was revealed during a lengthy discussion about the pride that Longford's Olympians Darragh Greene and Derek Burnett, have brought to the county, as well as swimmer, Patrick Flanagan, who will compete in the Paralympics in August.

"I think it’s welcome to hear there’s a Longford connection with the Irish Four Rowing team," said Cathaoirleach of Longford MD, Remu Adejinmi.

"I was ecstatic last night when I saw that the girls did it - we brought in a set of medals. So I think that’s absolutely brilliant and I just want to congratulate the four women, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty."

Just moments after finishing 23rd overall in the 200m breaststroke heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre yesterday, Longford Olympian Darragh Greene told RTE Sport that he loved every minute of his Olympic experience.

 

