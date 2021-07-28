Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Longford's Derek Burnett facing uphill task to make Olympic trap shooting final

Kenagh man finishes in 25th place on first day of qualification

Derek Burnett

Kenagh's Derek Burnett has a battle on his hands to make it through to the men's Olympic Trap final

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford's Derek Burnett faces an uphill task of progressing to the final of the men's trap after finishing in 25th place following the first day of qualifying.

 

Only the top six progress to the final tomorrow, leaving the Kenagh man facing an onerous task in getting through.

Burnett started slowly with a score of 22 in his first round, though followed it up with consecutive rounds of 24 to give him a total score of 70. 

The final round of qualifying will be completed tomorrow, ahead of the final later in the day. 

This is Burnett’s fifth Olympic Games, having first represented Ireland at the 2000 Games in Sydney. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie