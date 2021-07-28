Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Longford's Darragh Greene 'loved every minute' of Olympic experience

Alan Walsh

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

Just moments after finishing 23rd overall in the 200m breaststroke heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre yesterday, Longford Olympian Darragh Greene told RTE Sport that he loved every minute of his Olympic experience.

 

The Newtownforbes man added, “Coming from Longford, has shown anyone from anywhere in Ireland can dream of going to the Olympics.”

Darragh certainly did his country proud and on Saturday, he also competed in the 100m Breaststroke heats at the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH: Class interview and inspirational advice for younger generation from Longford Olympian Darragh Greene

Longford’s Derek Burnett in action in the Tokyo Olympics Trap in the early hours of this Wednesday morning

1.50am start for the Kenagh shooter who is competing in his fifth Olympics

Derek Burnett is without doubt one of the most experienced Irish competitors to compete in the Olympic Games and he will be in action in Tokyo in the early hours of this Wednesday morning (July 28). 

Best of luck to Kenagh’s Derek Burnett, Ireland's most decorated shooter, who will be appearing at a record equalling fifth Olympics.

The Men’s Trap takes place in the Asaka Shooting Range from July 28-29.

