Longford’s Derek Burnett in action in the Tokyo Olympics Trap in the early hours of this Wednesday morning

Derek Burnett will be contesting his fifth Olympic Games in the Men's Trap in Tokyo in the early hours of this Wednesday morning Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Derek Burnett is without doubt one of the most experienced Irish competitors to compete in the Olympic Games and he will be in action in Tokyo in the early hours of this Wednesday morning (July 28).
The 50-year-old Kenagh marksman will be taking part in his fifth Olympics when the Men’s Trap kicks-off at 1.50am due to the eight hours time difference in Tokyo.
It’s a remarkable feat for a man who, but for narrowly missing out in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro equivalent, would be competing in his sixth successive Olympic finals.
“It’s great to be in Tokyo and I’m looking forward to it,” said Derek who is setting his sights on securing a place in the Men’s Trap final on Thursday. “I know I will have to get a score of 120 or above.”
Should he do so, it will be a personal Olympic best for the south Longford native and emulate a career best achieved at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
“Officially on the scorecards, I finished ninth but it was really equal seventh as the two guys above me had the same score and the judges went with what you got on your last round,” he explained.
More News
TRAFFIC ALERT: Longford motorists urged to note diversions as R392 will be closed for surfacing works
Longford mortgage holders and those looking to get onto the property ladder are being invited to take part in a Central Bank online survey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.