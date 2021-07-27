Longford’s Derek Burnett in action in the Tokyo Olympics Trap in the early hours of this Wednesday morning

Derek Burnett is without doubt one of the most experienced Irish competitors to compete in the Olympic Games and he will be in action in Tokyo in the early hours of this Wednesday morning (July 28).

The 50-year-old Kenagh marksman will be taking part in his fifth Olympics when the Men’s Trap kicks-off at 1.50am due to the eight hours time difference in Tokyo.

It’s a remarkable feat for a man who, but for narrowly missing out in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro equivalent, would be competing in his sixth successive Olympic finals.

“It’s great to be in Tokyo and I’m looking forward to it,” said Derek who is setting his sights on securing a place in the Men’s Trap final on Thursday. “I know I will have to get a score of 120 or above.”

Should he do so, it will be a personal Olympic best for the south Longford native and emulate a career best achieved at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“Officially on the scorecards, I finished ninth but it was really equal seventh as the two guys above me had the same score and the judges went with what you got on your last round,” he explained.