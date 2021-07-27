Search our Archive

27/07/2021

WATCH: Class interview and inspirational advice for younger generation from Longford Olympian Darragh Greene

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Fulfilling media obligations can often be the bane of any sportsperson's life, however, one can only commend Longford swimmer Darragh Greene for his class interview with RTE following his heat in the 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics this morning. 

Irish record holder in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, Darragh posted a time of 2:11.09 to finish 23rd in the heats of the 200m (top 16 qualified for the semi-finals). 

He was the first Irish swimmer to secure an Olympic qualification time and speaking to RTE after the heat, Darragh said it was unbelievable to be representing Ireland at the Olympics. 

He added, "Obviously it was a very fast heat with the world record holder in it which was great. (With regards the future) it is about going back and taking a look at prep and stuff for everything else."

Reporter Paul O'Flynn suggested to Darragh that the prospect of a Longford swimmer representing Ireland at the Olympics wouldn't have seemed possible 15 to 20 years ago. 

"It is huge. I'm from Newtownforbes in County Longford, so it's phenomenal to be able to come and show the younger generation that you can do anything you put your mind to."

