Longford Olympian Darragh Greene misses out on a place in the semi-finals of the 200m Breaststroke

Darragh Greene in action in the heats of the Men's 200m Breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre this Tuesday Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile
Darragh Greene missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the 200m Breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics this Tuesday morning.
Darragh was competing in a super fast heat and finished in 7th place in a time of 2:11.09. The Newtownforbes native ended up 23rd overall in the world in the 200m Breaststroke, still a brilliant achievement.
It was a similar story in the 100m Breaststroke on Saturday when Darragh had to be content with a 4th place finish in a time of 1:00.30 in a brave bid to reach the semi-finals.
Coincidentally, going into the Games Darragh was ranked 29th in the world in the Men's 100m Breaststroke and with all heats completed, his time was 29th fastest.
The fastest 16 in the heats went through to the semi-finals.
The 2020 Olympics may be over for the outstanding Longford swimmer but it was an amazing journey which brought a tremendous feelgood factor to the county in making everyone feel so proud.
More News
TRAFFIC ALERT: Longford motorists urged to note diversions as R392 will be closed for surfacing works
Longford mortgage holders and those looking to get onto the property ladder are being invited to take part in a Central Bank online survey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.