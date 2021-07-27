Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Longford Olympian Darragh Greene misses out on a place in the semi-finals of the 200m Breaststroke

Still a brilliant achievement against the best in the world

darragh greene

Darragh Greene in action in the heats of the Men's 200m Breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre this Tuesday Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Darragh Greene missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the 200m Breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics this Tuesday morning.

Darragh was competing in a super fast heat and finished in 7th place in a time of 2:11.09. The Newtownforbes native ended up 23rd overall in the world in the 200m Breaststroke, still a brilliant achievement. 

It was a similar story in the 100m Breaststroke on Saturday when Darragh had to be content with a 4th place finish in a time of 1:00.30 in a brave bid to reach the semi-finals. 

Coincidentally, going into the Games Darragh was ranked 29th in the world in the Men's 100m Breaststroke and with all heats completed, his time was 29th fastest. 

The fastest 16 in the heats went through to the semi-finals.

The 2020 Olympics may be over for the outstanding Longford swimmer but it was an amazing journey which brought a tremendous feelgood factor to the county in making everyone feel so proud. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie