Longford's mighty marathon man Mark Smith raising funds for LauraLynn

Drumlish man Mark Smith is taking part in Ray Darcy's ‘marathon a week for 2021’ to help raise €1 million for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children's Hospice.

Mark has so far completed 35 marathons in 2021 and in addition to this, on the weekend of June 19 - 21, Mark and some running friends took on an extra challenge to run 55 miles / 88km in 55 hours around the countryside of Longford to raise some extra funds.

They ran 22 miles on Saturday, 22 miles on Sunday and 11 miles on Monday.

LauraLynn is Ireland’s only Children's Hospice providing palliative care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Last year 374 children and families from every corner of Ireland availed of LauraLynn care, supports and activities.

Mark says, “I would like to thank everyone for the fantastic support and especially those who have made a donation to LauraLynn.”

If you would like to support Mark’s fundraiser you can make a donation at www.idonate.ie/MarkSmith352

You can also read about rays marathon challenge for LauraLynn at www.raysmarathonchallenge.ie