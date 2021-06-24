Exciting times for Longford tourism

New cycle and foot paths linking the Royal Canal Greenway to Corlea Bog will be created as a result of an extra €1.46m in funding announced by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD.

The new infrastructure, to be completed by 2022, will give local people extra options for active travel routes through the scenic area.

Minister Ryan said: “I am delighted to allocate €1.46m to provide additional walking and cycling facilities to be enjoyed by everyone in Longford as well as visitors from further afield.

"This funding will be used to extend the Royal Canal Greenway through Corlea Bog while linking Longford Town and the villages of Clondra, Kenagh and Ballymahon with these new bog greenways.

"Our Greenways are an invaluable resource and by extending the infrastructure, more of us can enjoy all they have to offer, whether on a daily cycle or a summer stroll. The Rural Greenway network in Longford links into the developing urban cycle way network of the County giving local people unique active travel access to their County.

"The new walking and cycling paths will provide access to a number of cut away peat bogs that are being rehabilitated at present.

"These various activities will form part of the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park currently being developed by Longford County Council as part of their ongoing effort to return our native bog land to its natural state.

"The rehabilitated Longford bogs combine with these new sustainable transport routes to provide a major tourism and public amenity facility.

"This work will also support the Just Transition programme and provide continued employment to Bord na Móna staff who are building the bog greenway infrastructure on behalf of Longford County Council, demonstrating our commitment to look after both our people and the environment."

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said: “The pandemic has seen a marked increase in active travel and our Greenways have played a vital role in that. The funding being allocated today will build on the growing public appetite for walking and cycling and will provide a resource the people of Longford and beyond can enjoy for years to come”.

The funding forms part of the Department of Transport’s Greenway Programme worth €63.5 million, the highest single year amount ever allocated to this type of infrastructure.