ESB under fire over moves to level power station in Lanesboro

Hot water discharge concerns prompt ESB to suspend operations at Lough Ree Power Plant in Lanesboro ificant’ for long term viability of Longford ESB and Bord na Móna jobs

Lough Ree Power Plant, Lanesboro.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

ESB bosses are coming under heightened pressure to re-examine its plans to bulldoze its Lanesboro peat powered generating station.

Longford Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty rounded on the semi-State's decision to demolish a facility which ceased production after almost seven decades in operation.

“I am disappointed at ESB's decision,” said the Lanesboro native on Monday.

Mr Flaherty said there was an obligation on the organisation to enter into talks with the local public, insisting Bord na Móna were not entitled to simply “cut and run” from the process either.

“I don't think matters have been entirely exhausted by Bord na Móna and while it (demolition) might be in the best interests of the ESB, it's not in the best interests of the local community,” he said.

They were sentiments which were backed up at local representative level.

Cllr Gerald Farrell said there was an onus on the firm to supplement the Just Transition Fund after ESB confirmed it had contributed €5m to the scheme last week.

“It's not before time that they (ESB) have decided to open their purse," said the Fine Gael local representative.

The Longford county councillor's remarks come hot on the heels of last week's announcement by ESB that it would pressing ahead with plans to bulldoze both stations after conceding "no viable solution was found" to repurpose them.

The company said research studies carried out at both Lanesboro and Shannonbridge had uncovered the possibility of underpinning its move towards more sustainable forms of energy consumption.

“ESB can confirm that, following a comprehensive feasibility study in recent months, both our sites at Shannonbridge and Lanesboro have the potential for providing energy services which would facilitate the growth in renewable generation,” outlined a statement.

“In this context, ESB is currently developing planning applications for both station sites as renewable energy centres, in anticipation of future competitive tenders to be held by EirGrid and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).”

The proposed technology includes synchronous condensers and energy storage capabilities at both locations. Detailed environmental assessments will be carried out in support of those applications.

ESB chiefs said should these applications be successful, the firm said it remained focused on develop both sites “within the appropriate regulatory, environmental and planning timelines.”

Cllr Farrell said news of the impending demolition of the Lanesboro plant was a "shame" and implored ESB officials to examine other, possible uses for the site subject to planning guidelines.

"Given that there has been a grid connection there for the last 60 to 70 years, I really want to see that every effort is made to attract future energy industry to the area and that it be very much focused on that site," he contended.

His Independent colleague and Lanesboro counterpart Cllr Mark Casey welcomed details concerning ESB's seven figure contribution to the Just Transition Fund.

He did, however, caution against any immediate moves to level the Lanesboro plant, suggesting the facility's tower could be possibly “repurposed” as a potential viewing tower to attract tourism.

“The feasibility studies that are being done, let's see what comes out of them,” he stated.

“We want to make sure we are not knocking it (station) too quickly and it's important that every avenue is exhausted before this is done.”

Most Popular

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Many congratulations and best wishes for the future to Darren Mulledy (Ballymahon) & Caroline Gillen (Ardagh) who were married in St Patrick's Church, Killashee Picture: Syl Healy

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie