Longford publicans back #SupportNotSympathy campaign
Dozens of Longford publicans joined in a national social media campaign to highlight the impact that the closure of pubs due to the Covid-19 crisis is having on their businesses, staff and future.
The campaign, with the #SupportNotSympathy hashtag, began trending on Saturday morning.
Rural pubs have been especially hard hit by the Covid-19 restrictions and the delay in reopening.
The campaign asked people to take a photo outside a closed bar and post it to social media, in a show of solidarity with affected owners.
In their posts many of the publicans have added a brief synopsis of how the closure of business is affecting their lives.
