Longford publicans back #SupportNotSympathy campaign

Dozens of Longford publicans joined in a national social media campaign to highlight the impact that the closure of pubs due to the Covid-19 crisis is having on their businesses, staff and future.

The campaign, with the #SupportNotSympathy hashtag, began trending on Saturday morning.

Also read: 'It's decision time for me,' says Longford publican as likelihood of pubs staying closed looms large

Rural pubs have been especially hard hit by the Covid-19 restrictions and the delay in reopening.

The campaign asked people to take a photo outside a closed bar and post it to social media, in a show of solidarity with affected owners.

Also read: Longford's pub industry could re-open in weeks, says local publican

In their posts many of the publicans have added a brief synopsis of how the closure of business is affecting their lives.

Also read: Longford senator says pubs should be allowed re-open at end of month