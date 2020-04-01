Ten Covid-19 cases confirmed in county Longford
Lockdown: Community spirit prevails in fight against virus
A nice gesture by Longford Town Supporters Club who, last Friday morning, March 27, donated boxes of easter eggs to the frontline paramedics on duty at the Longford Ambulance station. Pictured l to r are Jacqueline Leahy, Fiona Kenny, Alison Mollaghan and Anne Duffy. There was also a national effort to express gratitude to healthcare workers at the frontline last week with people lining the streets to give a round of applause to those who are working so hard Picture: Tiernan Dolan
While the death toll is increasing with the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus nationally, statistics are starting to show that social distancing and self-isolation are having an effect, with new figures being lower than initially expected.
The most recent data at the time of going to print revealed that there are ten confirmed cases of Covid-19 in county Longford.
Local GP Dr Padraig McGarry revealed this week that a number of hubs will be set up, separate to test centres, across the country to cater for the care and assessment of those who have Covid-19.
On a positive note, since the crisis began, there has been a huge community effort to ensure the more vulnerable members of society are looked after as the country goes into lock down.
