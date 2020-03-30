Longford County Council sets up dedicated Covid-19 helpline

Longford County Council has set up a dedicated community support helpline to assist at-risk members of the public and those specifically requested to cocoon in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

The confidential phoneline service has been established by the new Covid-19 Longford Community Response Forum and will be available from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

The helpline will focus on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.

The helpline number is 043 3344255. Alternatively, people can email covidsupport@longfordcoco.ie.

