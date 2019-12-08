GALLERY| Huge excitement as Gaelscoil Longfoirt prepare for arrival of the man in red

As part of School Around the corner, the Leader took a trip to Gaelscoil Longfoirt to find out about their favourite aspects of the holidays.

The excitement was building in Gaelscoil Longfoirt late last week, as the Leader's School Around the Corner took a trip to the school to find out what students are most looking forward to this Christmas.

The festive cheer was well and truly alive among students, with many expressing their favourite aspects of the holiday season and what’s most important to them at this time of year.

Dylan Da Luz's favourite thing about Christmas is the present he received last year.

He said, “My favourite thing is my toy train set,” before adding that he has asked for “A train with a remote control” this year.

In terms of what the holidays mean to him, Dylan was adamant that it was all about ‘being happy’.

Also read: Ballymahon students encouraged to carry out good deeds in their locality

Zainab Khamagan told School Around the Corner that she was a very good girl this year and has a few items on her Christmas wish list, including an electric scooter!

She said, “I am going to get an electric scooter, an I-Pad and a dollhouse.”

For Ava Grace Ní Uigínn, her favourite aspect of the holiday season is spending time with her family.

“My favourite thing is spending time with my family,” she said with a smile.

Although she hasn’t yet sent her Christmas wishlist away to the North Pole just yet, she says she will send it soon and hopes her presents include fairies of some type.

She said, “I am going to leave out carrots, cookies and milk for Santa.”

Also read: Record numbers gather to turn on Longford Christmas lights

Another student looking forward to the big day is Caragh Ní Churnáin, who like Ava is most looking forward to spending time with her family. Her requested present this year is a brand new bicycle and she says she will leave a number of treats out for Santa and his reindeer to help them on their journey around the world

“I asked for a bike.” she smiled.

Kayden Ó Hanluain could not hide his excitement for the arrival of the man in red.

He said, “I am most looking forward to Santa.

“My favourite thing is presents,” he added.

Kayden is going to leave out Mince pies, carrots and milk for their Christmas visitors.

He beamed, “I asked for a Nintendo Switch, with Mario maker.”

Ben Mac an Tuille told School Around the Corner he had been a good boy this year and says presents are easily his favourite part of the holiday season.

He added that if he had one wish, he would wish for a PS4. He will, though, settle for a sword for Minecraft, which is what he asked Santa for.

“I got lego last year.” he said, before adding, “I asked for a sword for Minecraft this year.”

Although December has only just begun, the countdown until the big day is well and truly on at Gaelscoil Longfoirt and the excitement - huge.

Also read: Moyne CS metal work students are top of the class nationally