Ballymahon students encouraged to carry out good deeds in their locality

The Ballymahon Garda “good deed” awards were launched on Friday, November 29, at the impressive facilities in Ballymahon library.

There was a great turn out from local businesses supporting the initiative, local Gardaí and participating schools.

The project is being introduced by Sergeant David Bunn and Community Gardaí from Ballymahon Garda station and is supported by Center Parcs Longford Forest and local businessman, John Nally.

In launching the initiative, Sergeant Bunn highlighted that he has observed a real theme of community spirit since he recently arrived to Ballymahon and local Gardaí wish to continue the positivity that exists in the area at present.

A real focus of the positivity in the town has been the young student population in the area and what better way to celebrate this than highlight it and reward it?

Over 150 transition year students in Ballymahon will conduct a “good deed” that impacts positively within their community.

Sergeant Bunn hoped that he would be in a position to continue this initiative in the years ahead.

Each educational body in Ballymahon was contacted and the school principals were very positive about the proposed initiative and supported it whole heartily.

The participants will submit their “good deed” through their local school and the most impressive “good deeds” carried out will be shortlisted and receive prizes.

Community Gardaí at Ballymahon Garda station will engage with participants throughout the process. The winner and runners up will be adjudicated by an independent judging panel on the participant’s creativity as positive role models.

Sergeant Bunn also said that they will also be judged on how their good deeds, kindness and generous demeanor will be an inspiring example to their peers and the community at large.

Sergeant Bunn said at the launch that this initiative will set out to identify the good inherent in young people in Ballymahon and help the wider community to appreciate it.

With one voice, the local community, Gardaí and teachers will honor and thank outstanding teenagers for their significant achievement, excellence, effectiveness and creativity as positive role models.

Superintendent Jim Delaney and Inspector Frank Finn from Longford Garda station were also in attendance.

Superintendent Delaney highlighted the impact this initiative will have on the wider Longford Garda district, policing plan, community engagement obligations and focused community actions specifically in Ballymahon.

Local Garda management were very supportive of the project and Superintendent Delaney said that he looked forward to the impact that these “good deeds” will have on the entire locality.

The main supporter of this initiative is Center Parcs Longford Forest and General Manager Daragh Feighery, with other senior managers, were in attendance at the launch and he spoke at length of the importance of Center Parcs continuing to support the local community.

Mr Feighery commented that this project continues to highlight Center Parcs commitment to promote and enhance the wider South Longford area.

