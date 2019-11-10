Ballymahon community garda reveal details of Christmas concert

Ballymahon Community Gardaí present the band of An Garda Síochána in Concert at St Matthews Church, Ballymahon, on Sunday, December 15, at 3pm.

The concert will be followed by afternoon tea and a free raffle with some great prizes.

Prizes include:

- Two tickets to Take it to the Limit, plus one night B&B in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, sponsored by Tom Sheerin (Sheerin Family Band) and Raj Singh (Big Bites)

- A large, framed, aerial photograph of your home or scenery of your choice. Worth €150. Sponsored by Drone Photography Ireland.

- €100 voucher for the Nine Arches restaurant in Ballymahon. Sponsored by Bernard Hackett.

- Voucher for Air by Joan O'Meara, sponsored by Joan herself.

- A family portrait, sponsored by Andrea Duncan Photography.

A special presentation will also take place and is gifted by: Ballymahon Mart, Jackie White of Raymond White Auctioneering, John Nally of Circle K Filling Station, Frank McGrath Photography, Andrew Nally, Pat Smyth of Smyth’s Supervalu Ballymahon, and Jenny White of Jenny’s Flowers & Gifts, Ballymahon.

All proceeds will go to the Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre. Tickets, at €10 each, are available to purchase via (086) 8282257.