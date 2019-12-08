Longford students awarded JP McManus scholarships

Two Longford students were among the 125 students from across the island of Ireland awarded a 2019 All Ireland Scholarship last weekend at University of Limerick.

The scholarship grants them full academic financial support for the duration of their third level studies by sponsor, JP McManus. The chosen student from Cnoc Mhuire Granard was Velin Kolev, while James O’Connor of Wilson’s Hospital School was also among the winners acknowledged for their achievements by former Ireland rugby coach, Joe Schmidt, sponsor, JP McManus, and Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD.

Sponsored by JP McManus, the 3rd level educational scholarship is awarded to a minimum of two highest-achieving students from each of the 32 counties. They must meet a further set of criteria, including attending a non-fee-paying school and being exempt from the Leaving Certificate fee.

Also read: Ballymahon students encouraged to carry out good deeds in their locality

This year, seven All Ireland Scholarship recipients scored the maximum 625 Leaving Cert points. The most popular area of study is Medicine, closely followed by Engineering and Science.

Congratulating this year’s recipients, Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD said; “These young women and men deserve our warmest congratulations. Their schools, teachers and families can take great pride in their achievements.

“They have worked exceptionally hard to get this far.

"They have already shown the stamina and drive that I expect will be rewarded as they move forward through their studies and on into careers.”

Established in 2008, the scholarships are valued at €6,750 per annum in the Republic of Ireland and £5,500 in Northern Ireland and continue for the duration of the undergraduate programme chosen by each scholarship winner. To date, 1,496 students have been awarded a scholarship and 905 have graduated from university.

Also read: Moyne CS metal work students are top of the class nationally