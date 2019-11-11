GALLERY| Presentation night celebrates the success of Longford ladies

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford ladies recently celebrated their triumphs of 2019, with a special gala presentation at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule. 

The Longford All- Ireland winning ladies U-16 and Minor teams along with the U-14 Leinster winning ladies team were presented with their medals at a special presentation function on Friday night, November 1.

Pictures: Syl Healy

