GALLERY| Presentation night celebrates the success of Longford ladies

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 06. Grace, Kate, Grainne, Gerry, Kara & James Shannon with Tom Parsons. The three Shannon sisters won a remarkable total of five Leinster and four All Ireland medals between them in 2019. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 15. Tom & Benny McGuiness with Michelle McGuire. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 09. Justin, Margaret, Lauren & Seamus McGuire with Tom Parsons. Lauren has won three All Ireland football medals in 2019. Under 16 and minor with Longford to add to the win with her school Mercy Secondary Ballymahon earlier in the year. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 05. Members of Longford LGFA Executive committee Marie Matthews, Pat Tiernan, Anne Jones, Barry Cox, Liam Forde are pictured with special guest Tom Parsons & Cathaoirleach of Longford Co. Council Micheal Carrigy. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 03. Longford LGFA President Liam Forde presents a trophy to Longford Minor Ladies manager Carol Leonard Manning to acknowledge the teams success winning the 'B' All Ireland. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 02. Longford LGFA Chairperson Anne Jones presents a trophy to Under 16 Girls manager Paul McGuire to acknowledge the teams success in winning the 'B' All Ireland final. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 01. President of Longford LGFA Liam Forde presents trophy to Under 14 Girls managment Pat Tiernan & Sharon Rabbitt to acknowledge the team winning Leinster 'C'. Also in photo is special guest Tom Parsons, Mayo footballer. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 21. Ciara Duggan, Hannah & Shauna Burke. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 13. Janice, Melissa & Eamon O'Kane. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 22. Avril Wilson, Teni Alaba, Hannah Glennon & Sorcha Dawson. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 18. Grace Shannon, Leah Shannon & Maria Reehill. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 25. Ciara Mulligan & Ellen Shannon. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 17. Ciara Foxe, Muireann Claffey, Dearbhaile Rooney & Kara Shannon. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 20. Ciara Heaney, Amy Burke & Tessa Tiernan. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 16. Ella Duggan, Megan Glennon & Niamh O'Brien. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 12. Aimee Cronogue, Eileen Boyle, Nadine Smith, Aishling Browne & Ella O'Reilly. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 04. Event organizing committee members l to r: Gerry Shannon, Barry Cox, Therese Mulligan, Eamon Shannon, Seamus McGuire & Pat Tiernan. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 10. Maria, Anna & Catriona Hayden. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 07. Sharon & Carol Leonard Manning, Minor Ladies managment. Picture: Syl Healy.

ILOL-08-11-19 Longford Ladies Presentation 08. Laura Glennon, Denise Burke & Ann Marie McKeon. Picture: Syl Healy.