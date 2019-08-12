GALLERY| Car ignites on the streets of Longford town

Earlier today, Monday August 12, a taxi caught fire on the streets of Longford town.

The incident occurred earlier this afternoon at approximately 2pm, with local gardaí confirming to the Leader the car had ignited as the result of an electrical fault.

WATCH| Taxi catches fire in Longford town

The driver of the taxi escaped unharmed, while there were no other people injured during the incident. The car in question suffered significant damage as a result of the fire, while a car parked nearby also suffered some damage to the driver door.

Gardaí and Longford Fire services were called to the scene at the time of the incident and the fire has now been quenched.