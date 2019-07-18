CAB search operation leads to seizure of Audi A4 and horsebox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the early hours of this morning, Thursday July 18, in the Cavan Monaghan division.

The search was carried out in relation to the sale and supply of illegal narcotics in the area and the operation was assisted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Regional Armed Response Unit, and local Gardaí.

Two separate properties were searched as part of the operation, with an Audi A4 car and a horsebox seized. No arrests have yet been made as a result.

The CAB investigation into the ownership of real estate property is also progressing.

