Breakthrough into Longford pharmacy raid as gardaí charge two men

Two eastern European men have been arrested and charged in connection to a late night heist at a Longford town pharmacy.

Ward's Pharmacy on Ballymahon Street was raided during the early hours of last Monday week (July 1) and which resulted in the theft of several thousands euros worth of stock.

The Leader has learned detectives from Longford Garda Station travelled to Portloaise last week where two men, aged in their 20s and early 30s, were interviewed after being arrested by local officers.

Both men were later charged and appeared before a sitting of Portlaoise district court.

The arrests are being hailed as a breakthrough by garda sources given the nature of the raid and the fact both suspects are also wanted in connection to a string of other similar incidents across the country.

One of those includes a break-in at a pharmacy in Roscommon three days later where perfumes totalling €17,000, cash and criminal damage amounting to €500 were recorded.

Other premises to have been targeted included outlets in Laois, Waterford, Meath and Tipperary.

It's believed both men are linked to an international crime gang involved specifically in the theft and exportation of high valued perfumes to the continent where such items are classed as luxury goods.