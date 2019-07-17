Longford man appears in court over caravan arson attacks

A man was due to appear in court yesterday (Tuesday) to face criminal damage charges in connection to a feud related incident in Longford town last week which resulted in two caravans being set alight and windows to a house being smashed in.

The man, who is from Longford, was quizzed by detectives after a series of violent episodes took place last Thursday night. That included a caravan in Ballyminion sustaining fire damage with a second one allegedly being subject to a petrol bomb attack at around 9:30pm.

The same evening, a number of windows belonging to a house in Killashee were smashed in. It's not known what may have prompted all three incidents but garda sources believe they are linked to an internal and ongoing inter-family feud.

Gardaí have also said they are not looking for any witnesses over the events of last Thursday in what was an otherwise quiet week on the local crime front.

