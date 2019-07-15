Longford Judge: 'I don't believe a word out of this man's mouth'

A judge has told a man he could not believe a “word out of his mouth” after convicting him of unlawful drugs possession.

Darren Meares (20), St Martha’s Hostel, Dublin Road, Longford was brought before a recent District Court sitting in Longford.

Garda Rachel Dillon said she had initially arrested Mr Meares on foot of a bench warrant. When at Longford Garda Station, it was there she said she found Mr Meares to be in possession of cannabis.

She added Mr Meares made no reply after caution. The court was told the accused had been residing in Tullamore and it was there that a bench warrant was issued for a section 3 drugs charge. Mr Meares, however, professed his innocence over missing that scheduled court appearance, claiming he had made every effort to abide by his bail terms.

“I missed court but I didn’t but I went to court on June 12,” he said.

Mr Meares also attempted to defend the amount of alleged cannabis which had been found on him, a value which was put at €20.

“You realise you can go to prison for a bag of weed,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be so chilled out about it.”

The court was informed Mr Meares did have a number of road traffic previous convictions. It was also revealed the defendant was now living in St Martha’s Hostel after moving from his home in Offaly to do a course.

“I was doing a course in computers in Banagher,” said Mr Meares.

He said he had been paying €40 a week while living at home but decided to move to a hostel in Longford and pay €70 a week to further his education. Looking somewhat puzzled, Judge Hughes said he found Mr Meares’ version of events implausible.

“My opinion would be not to believe a word out of this man’s mouth,” he said.

He fined Mr Meares €105, giving him three months to pay.