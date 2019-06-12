GALLERY | Knockout Longford ring girl Maura Higgins enjoys date with boxer Tommy Fury on Love Island

Viewers of Love Island will tonight see knockout Longford model and ring girl Maura Higgins enjoy a date with boxer Tommy Fury, younger brother of Tyson, who was World Heavyweight champion for a spell during 2015.





Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and during the date Maura asks Tommy has he heard of Longford? and he replies, “Yeah. I’ve got Irish in me.”



Maura says: “And you’re a boxer? You know I’m a ring girl.”



Coincidentally, one of Maura's biggest ring girl dates came in 2017 when boxing heavyweights Anthony Joshua - a rival of Tommy's brother Tyson! - and Carlos Takam before 70,000 fans at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Tyson Fury fights Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas this weekend. The German has a 24-0 record, while Fury has 27 wins and one draw - against Deontay Wilder - from his 28 bouts.

After his date with Maura, a besotted Tommy heads back over to the kitchen and says to fellow contestant Anton: “I could look into those eyes all day.”



Tonight on Love Island, the Islanders relax in the garden when an incoming text is about to ruffle a few feathers.



Anton receives a text which reads “Boys. Tonight, two new girls will enter the villa. They have chosen three boys they want to date. Each girl has chosen one boy to prepare a starter, one boy to prepare the main course and one to prepare the dessert. #dishydates #makeamealofit #hungryeyes.”



One by one the boys that have been chosen by Maura and Elma receive a text telling them which course they’ll be preparing.





Maura has chosen Tommy to prepare her starter, Danny to prepare her main course and Michael to prepare her dessert.



Elma has chosen Danny to prepare her starter, Anton to prepare her main course and Tommy to prepare her dessert.



It’s apparent that some of the girls are starting to feel the heat as the boys they’re getting to know are about to go on dates.



In the Beach Hut Molly-Mae reflects on the recent news. She says “It’s just typical isn’t it? Me and Tommy have been doing really well the last few days.”



Similarly, in the Beach Hut, Amber says “Yes, I’m a little bit bothered. No, I am really bothered! But I can’t let anyone else see that.”



Yewande also says in the Beach Hut “Danny got two dates!”



However, it looks as if someone is ecstatic at the thought of two new girls entering the villa. In the Beach Hut, Anton says “My prayers have been answered finally! I’m absolutely buzzing about it.”



Prior to his date, Tommy asks Molly-Mae “Can you do my eyebrows?”



Molly-Mae is shocked at Tommy’s request. She says “I’m not doing your eyebrows! For you to go on a date with someone else? Yeah sure!”



Tommy says “So, you’re going to leave me with a monobrow?”



Molly-Mae says “Yes!”



Danny, Tommy, Anton and Michael get ready for their dates and then head to the kitchen to get cooking, while the rest of the Islanders watch from the terrace.



Maura and Elma make their entrance and are greeted by Danny, Tommy, Anton and Michael in the garden. Evidently, the boys are impressed by the new arrivals.

Shortly after, Tommy sits down to enjoy a starter with Maura. Quickly the pair realise they have something in common.



Tommy says “Where in Ireland are you from?”



Tommy later says “You look absolutely stunning.”





Over at Danny and Elma’s table, Danny is keen to know why Elma choose him for a date.



Elma says “I don’t really have a type as such. I usually go more for personality and you do seem really chilled and cool. But I do go for broad, tall guys and you tick those boxes. You also seem quite mysterious. There is something about you.”



Maura and Elma’s dates with Tommy and Danny come to an end.



Tommy heads back over to the kitchen and says to Anton “I could look into those eyes all day.”



It’s clear that the new arrivals are already sending shockwaves through the villa.



As the show ends on the starters, what does Maura and Elma’s arrival mean for the Islanders? And which boys have caught their eye?

