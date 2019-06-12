Longford beauty Maura Higgins 10/1 For Love Island win

Co. Longford model and grid girl Maura Higgins has been revealed as one of two new arrivals to spice things up at the Love Island villa.

BoyleSports make the Irish beauty 10/1 to be the top female and she is sure to turn the heads of the hot-blooded males and stir up some possible recoupling. 26-year old eyelash technician Elma Pazar from Essex is the other new contestant who is 12/1 to be the top female at the end of the show.

Watch: Ballymahon Model features on Liam Payne's hit music video

The gorgeous brunette Maura describes herself as being very outgoing. The Ballymahon bombshell has worked with athletes and has done a visual shoot for Liam Payne which has helped her rack up over 40,000 followers on Instagram. Having entered the villa in search of love and a shared prize of £50,000, the 28-year old has admitted she would go for personality and would look for someone who is really honest and confident, but not arrogant and definitely someone who makes her laugh.

There will now be two Irish singletons on Love Island when Maura joins fellow islander, Dublin Scientist Yewande Biala. It’s a 4/1 shot for an Irish winner to emerge as the top female with things looking up for Yewande after newcomer Danny Williams picked her for a date. However, new girl Elma Pazar has confirmed that she fancies Danny so Yewande will have her work cut out.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Longford model Maura Higgins is about to set temperatures sizzling as she enters the villa and she has already stated she will “go extreme” to get the guy she wants. We make her a 10/1 chance to be the top female and it’s now 4/1 that either of the Irish beauties Maura or Yewande win”.

Read also: Longford Lives: Ballymahon model Maura Higgins is going global